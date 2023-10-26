US economy grew at a staggering pace this summer as Americans spent on Taylor, Barbie, Beyoncé

(Web Desk) - The US economy expanded at a staggering pace in the third quarter, defying the twin pressures of persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

"The economy remains resilient, and a recession any time soon is less likely," said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, who had forecasted third-quarter GDP to come in at 3.8%. Concert tours by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, as well as summer blockbuster films “Barbie,” with its more than $1 billion box office, and “Oppenheimer," which is closing in on that number, made headlines in a summertime spending spree. Swift's tours alone were projected to generate billions in economic activity.

Third-quarter GDP is a far cry from the expectations of late 2022 and the first half of 2023 when many economists were forecasting a recession. Still, a series of economic headwinds have economists expecting lower economic growth in the fourth quarter. Interest rates are spiking with the 10-Year Treasury yield hovering near a 16-year high of 5%. That includes mortgage rates that are now topping 8% and some store-branded credit cards charging as much as 33% interest. headtopics.com