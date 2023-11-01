US dollar rate in Pakistan remain steady in open market on Nov 1

By the day’s end, the dollar closed at Rs282.65 in the interbank. Over the last ten sessions, the dollar has climbed by Rs5.81 paise. This disparity in rates between the inter-bank and open markets is required to be within 1.25%, a benchmark set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The goal is to maintain a narrower gap between these rates for economic stability and financial consistency.

