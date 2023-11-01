HEAD TOPICS

US dollar rate in Pakistan remain steady in open market on Nov 1

BOLNETWORK1 min.

The exchange rate of the US dollar in Pakistan remained steady in the open market on Wednesday, November 1.

By the day’s end, the dollar closed at Rs282.65 in the interbank. Over the last ten sessions, the dollar has climbed by Rs5.81 paise. This disparity in rates between the inter-bank and open markets is required to be within 1.25%, a benchmark set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The goal is to maintain a narrower gap between these rates for economic stability and financial consistency.

