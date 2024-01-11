UN court to hear South Africa's claim of Israeli genocide

The United Nations’ top court opens hearings Thursday into South Africa’s allegation that Israel’s war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel strongly denies. South Africa is initially asking the International Court of Justice to order an immediate suspension of Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of a case that is likely to take years to resolve.

The dispute strikes at the heart of Israel’s national identity as a Jewish state created in the aftermath of the Nazi genocide in the Holocaust. It also involves South Africa’s identity: Its governing party, the African National Congress, has long compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank to its own history under the apartheid regime of white minority rule, which restricted most Blacks to “homelands” before ending in 1994. Although it normally considers U.N. and international tribunals unfair and biased, Israel has sent a strong legal team to defend its military operation launched in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hama





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israel strikes southern Gaza as Blinken heads to Egypt for talksIsraeli army spokesman said that forces were continuing

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

'Freedom is paid for in blood': In the occupied West Bank, families long to bury their deadFamilies have to wait for the remains of relatives held by the Israeli army to be returned

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, Hamas fires rockets amid truce talksFighting in the Gaza Strip escalated with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli Minister reveals his post-war plans for GazaIsraeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed future governance for Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war concludes.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on their car in Gaza StripAl Jazeera said two of its Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip were killed in an Israeli strike on their car. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza also confirmed the deaths and blamed an Israeli strike.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Biden, Saudis call for Israeli restraint as Gaza suffers another bloody dayPressure grew on Israel from US and from Middle East powers to ease its assault on Gaza.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »