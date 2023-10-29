UN Aims to Harness AI for Good with New Advisory Body

The panel comprises experts from a diverse range of backgrounds, including government, industry, academia, and civil society. Prominent tech figures such as Sony’s Chief Technology Officer, Hiroaki Kitano, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, and Microsoft’s Chief Responsible AI Officer, Natasha Crampton, are among the executive representatives from technology firms on the panel.
The panel also boasts a global representation, spanning six continents. Members include AI expert Vilas Dhar in the United States, Professor Yi Zeng in China, and Egyptian legal expert Mohamed Farahat.
In a statement, Guterres said that the transformative potential of AI for good is difficult to grasp, but that the malicious use of AI could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion, and threaten democracy itself.
The panel intends to issue preliminary recommendations by the end of this year, with the final set of recommendations expected by the summer of 2024.The formation of the UN’s AI governance advisory panel is a significant step towards developing international cooperation on this important issue. As AI becomes increasingly powerful and pervasive, it is essential to ensure that it is used for the benefit of all humanity.