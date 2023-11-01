UHS to open admissions for PhD and MPhil programs

Additionally, UHS and its affiliated colleges will transition to a semester-based system for B.S. degree programs, and the Doctor of Physical Therapy program will also shift from annual to the semester system.

The establishment of a Career Counseling and Placement Center was approved, operating under the University’s Alumni Association.

:

BOLNETWORK: GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanGBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 344 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 347.4

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanAED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79 per Pakistan Open Market, and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 79.75.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanSAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 75 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.85.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 01 Nov 2023QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.04as per the Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR 77.74

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Coco Gauff off to a flying start at WTA Finals with victory over Ons JabeurFollowing her 6-0 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur in her opening group stage match of the WTA Finals on Monday, U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: USD rate in Pakistan up by Re1 to Rs282.50 in open market on MondayThe exchange rate of the US dollar once again rose by Re1 to Rs282.50 in open market on Monday (Oct 30).

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕