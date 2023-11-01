UHS receives over 12,000 applications for admission to public medical colleges

in the province. This surge in applications underscores the high demand for quality medical education in Punjab. To ensure a fair and transparent admission process, a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee (PAC) was held, with UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore providing updates on the ongoing admissions.

The meeting, chaired by Ali Jan, the Secretary of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, aimed to review the admission process, especially in light of the retake of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The UHS online portals, designed for both public and private sector admissions, were open for applications from October 16 to 31.Although the portals were initially closed on October 31, they will be re-activated for an additional three days to accommodate candidates planning to appear for the MDCAT 2023, which will be re-conducted by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 19.

