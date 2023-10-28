UAW, Stellantis reach tentative deal to end strike, Illinois plant may reopen, sources say

(Reuters) - United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis (STLAM.MI) on Saturday, a deal that is pending approval from the union's top leaders and includes reopening the automaker's Illinois plant, two people familiar with the matter said.
No public deal announcement is expected until later Saturday afternoon or early evening, the sources said. Strikes have entered week seven. UAW President Shawn Fain vowed to reverse the decision, and the union criticized Stellantis management over the issue in a lengthy video. The Biden administration and the state of Illinois have offered subsidies that could help re-tool the factory. Illinois acquired 170 acres of land adjacent to the assembly plant.
Fain and other senior union leaders are expected to have a video conference with local UAW officials who will explain the contract terms to workers, the sources said. The deal is expected to include investments in other U.S. plants, including the Trenton engine plant, sources said. The plant, south of Detroit, is a 71-year-old facility that builds six-cylinder engines. headtopics.com
Some 45,000 workers out of nearly 150,000 union members at the Detroit Three eventually joined the strike, which has cost billions of dollars to the industry. Fain repeatedly accused the Detroit Three automakers of enriching executives and investors, while neglecting workers and said the UAW's success would help blue-collar workers throughout the country.
Ford expects the new contract will add $850 to $900 in labor cost per vehicle. Tesla already had a labor cost advantage of roughly $20 per hour before the UAW and the Detroit Three automakers began their bargaining, analysts have said. headtopics.com
The strike which began at relatively unimportant plants spread to the biggest money-makers, producing pickup trucks and SUVs, ratcheting up the pain.