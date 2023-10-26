UAW strike: Ford & union agree record pay rise in tentative agreement

Donald Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order twice in Civil Fraud ActThe union secured the right to strike in response to potential Ford plant closures.

This agreement represents the first resolution of strikes involving employees at Ford, General Motors (GM), and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler. U.S. President Joe Biden applauded the preliminary deal, stating, “ provides a record raise to auto workers who have sacrificed so much to ensure our iconic Big Three companies can still lead the world in quality and innovation.”

The union’s initial demands included a roughly 40% pay increase over four years and an end to practices that result in lower wages and reduced benefits for newer workers.The companies contended that these requests would impede their long-term investment capabilities and offered a pay increase of approximately 20% along with some additional concessions in response. headtopics.com

Workers at numerous sites, including GM’s Arlington, Texas assembly plant, Ford’s Kentucky heavy-duty pickup factory, and Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, walked out in support of their demands.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Ford, UAW reach tentative deal to end strike including record pay raiseThe campaign converged with union efforts in Hollywood and at delivery giant UPS مزید پڑھ ⮕

'Should law colleges be shut down?' CJP angry over poor drafting of petitionsCJP Isa says most clashes initiated by Punjab lawyers, rest of the community goes on strike مزید پڑھ ⮕

Japan to extend fuel subsidies until April next year as inflation acceleratesBOJ goes for bond-buying operation to slow a rise in government bond yields مزید پڑھ ⮕

UN General Assembly to meet in emergency session over Gaza situation tomorrowThe Security Council has so far failed to agree on a resolution on war due to US-led Western states مزید پڑھ ⮕

Remit now: Pakistani Rupee gains ground against Saudi RiyalGold prices per tola hit new record in domestic market مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pak-Kyrgyz FMs meeting: both agree on a mechanism to enhance bilateral tiesForeign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also had an “extremely productive” meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart. The two sides agreed on a mechanism to enhance the bilateral political, economic, and connectivity relationship. Both countries have commonalities of views on regional and global issues. مزید پڑھ ⮕