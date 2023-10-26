Ushna Shah shares video portraying west's hypocrisy on Palestine issue

(Web Desk) – Actor Ushna Shah has been actively advocating for the rights of Palestinians who are facing severe hardships in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli bombings.
She recently shared a video that illustrates the history of how Palestinians lost their land to Zionist settlers, with the support of major world powers. In the video, Ushna and her friends portray the roles of Palestine, Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other nations.
She criticizes Western media for depicting Palestinian self-defense against Israeli occupation as extremist militant attacks, highlighting the disinformation prevalent in their reporting. Ushna’s video also exposes how Western media uses AI-generated images and fake attacks to maintain support and funding for their propaganda.Ushna Shah, known for her acting and modeling, has been using her social media to openly support Palestine’s quest for independence during the ongoing conflict, which has resulted in the tragic deaths of over 6,000 Palestinians, including a significant number of children. headtopics.com
The situation in Gaza remains dire, with Israeli strikes resulting in the loss of many innocent lives, including children.