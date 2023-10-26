United Kingdom issues new travel advisory for Pakistan

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued a new travel advisory for Pakistan amid PIA's cancelled multiple flights to and from Gilgit and Skardu.

The cancellation of flights is compounded by seasonal weather restrictions, with the Babusar Pass susceptible to closure due to heavy snowfall, potentially hampering road travel in the region. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provides travel advisories, advising against all travel to several districts and regions in Pakistan due to security concerns.

The FCDO emphasized the importance of checking Pakistan's current entry restrictions and requirements, which may change with little warning. Travelers are advised to stay updated on this information and maintain contact with their travel providers. headtopics.com

The FCDO recommended obtaining comprehensive travel insurance that provides sufficient coverage, and they offer guidance on foreign travel insurance.

