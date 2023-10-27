Ugandans incensed at plan to name road after slain tourists

Ugandans incensed at the plan to name a road after slain tourists.The govt has also faced backlash for planning a memorial for foreign tourists.Uganda’s government has ignited outrage within the country by deciding to name a road after two foreign tourists who were tragically killed earlier this month.

Criticism has arisen from some Ugandans who argue that the government’s move to honor the foreign couple overlooks Eric Alyai, the Ugandan guide who was killed alongside them. Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, stated that the cabinet had resolved to name a road in Uganda after the slain tourists, but he did not specify the road’s name.

The government has also faced backlash for planning a memorial for foreign tourists while not taking action to honor the many Ugandans who lost their lives in prior attacks by the ADF. This is not the first instance where Ugandan authorities have encountered criticism for their handling of the deaths of the couple and their guide. headtopics.com

The photo was captioned: “It was an exciting morning today in Queen Elizabeth National Park as tourists enjoyed a game viewing.”Some Ugandans found this insensitive and lacking in compassion, asserting that promoting the park so soon after the attack was inappropriate.

Shakira's timeless beauty shines in fresh stillsRenowned Colombian singer Shakira, a name synonymous with talent and exuberance, consistently exudes youthful vitality. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation plan for undocumented immigrants to come into force on Nov 1: Balochistan ministerRepatriation plan for undocumented immigrants to come into force on Nov 1: Balochistan minister مزید پڑھ ⮕

Japan weighs spending $33bn on measures to fight inflationPlan includes payouts to low-income households, one-off income and residential tax cuts مزید پڑھ ⮕

Three vehicle smugglers rounded up from Karachi’s Hub River RoadKARACHI: Three vehicle smugglers were arrested on Thursday during a search from Haroon Bahria Society on Hub River Road in Karachi, Bol News reported. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Karachi Traffic Police Announces Increase in Fines From November 1To promote adherence to traffic regulations and improve road safety, Karachi Traffic Police has raised fines for rule violations. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Plan to get more kids into computer programming endorsed by Pope FrancisIt is hoped Pope's involvement will attract Catholic countries مزید پڑھ ⮕