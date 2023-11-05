Taylor Swift has dinner with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne

The 'Cruel Summer' singer had dinner with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne on Saturday night. Turner and Hadid followed closely behind them. Paparazzi snapped pictures of the group leaving while the restaurant reposted a video of them on their Instagram story. Mahomes is the latest addition to Swift’s social circle.
Shortly after the Eras Tour performer began to date Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, she befriended Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Turner and Swift have been hanging out amid Turner’s divorce from Joe Jonas. A source told The Messenger that Swift has been a 'huge support system' for Turner throughout the split, frequently checking in on her. Gomez, Hadid and Delevigne are longtime pals of Swift, dating back to the original release of Swift's 1989 album
