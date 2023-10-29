Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil passes away

Maulana Tariq Jamil while informing about funeral prayers stated"The funeral prayers of my late son Asim Jamil will be offered today, Monday, October 30, at 7:30 pm in our native village Raisabad, Tulamba."

میرے مرحوم بیٹے عاصم جمیل کی نمازِ جنازہ آج بروز سوموار 30 اکتوبر، رات ساڑھے سات بجے ہمارے آبائی گاؤں رئیس آباد، تلمبہ میں ادا کی جائے گی.Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has also taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO to collect forensic evidence to ascertain the reason behind the death of Asim Jamil.

Outpouring of condolences follows news of death of Asim JamilAsim Jamil - the son of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil - was shot dead on Sunday and condolences poured in from across the country.

Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil shot deadAccording to initial reports, Asim Jamil's body was shifted to Tulamba Hospital.

'Asim Jamil dies by suicide,' reveals his brother Yousaf JamilAsim's battle with depression was no secret, and his family had been actively supporting him in his fight against the debilitating condition, he said.

