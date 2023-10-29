HEAD TOPICS

Tariq Jamil's son Asim Jamil shot dead

SAMAATV

According to initial reports, Asim Jamil's body was shifted to Tulamba Hospital.

خبریں ذریعہ

SAMAATV

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has also taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO to collect forensic evidence to ascertain the reason behind the death of Asim Jamil.3rd Belt and Road Forum strengthens China-Pakistan ties for shared growth

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has also taken notice of the incident and directed the DPO to collect forensic evidence to ascertain the reason behind the death of Asim Jamil.3rd Belt and Road Forum strengthens China-Pakistan ties for shared growth

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:SAMAATV »