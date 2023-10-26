Tale Of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed: Brave Soldier Defended Pir Kaliwa Post Against Indian Attacks In 1948

Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed of Azad Kashmir regiment who fought not to the last bullet but to the last breath (Hilal-e-Kashmir).
Naik Saif Ali Janjua, the brave son of the Pakistan Army, bravely defended the Pir Kaliwa Post against multiple Indian attacks during the Indo-Pak War of 1948. Naik Saif Ali Janjua, brave son of Azad Jammu And Kashmir, was born on 23 April 1922 in Khandhar Tehsil Nikyal Azad Jammu and Kashmir.On 1 January 1948, the Hydari Force was renamed the the "lion of state" battalion.
In view of the ability of Saif Ali Janjua, he was given the post of Naik and ordered him to defend the country against the enemy at the place of Budha Khanna.The 18th Azad Kashmir regiment had already advanced across the Poonch River in the attack and had consolidated its hold on the post on Pir Kaliva hill as it was a very important post from a defensive point of view. headtopics.com
Both legs of Naik Saif Ali Janjua were seriously injured due to aerial bombardment and shelling, but he continued firing with his machine gun.Naik Saif Ali still did not lose heart, reached the dead bodies and wounded in the same condition and collected their weapons and delivered them to his surviving comrades.He had the feeling that you and his comrades had to fight to the last breath, not to the last bullet.The shelling by the Indian guns intensified.
This brave soldier of Pakistan Army Martyred himself on October 26, 1948 while ensuring the defense of the motherland.On March 14, 1949, the defense council of the Government of Azad Jammu And Kashmir announced that after his martyrdom he was awarded the highest military honor of Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Hilal Kashmir.