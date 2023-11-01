Taken trademark: British company warns Meta to stop using name 'Threads'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOLNETWORK: Hamza Choudhury’s Post Sparks FA’s Caution for Clubs and PlayersThe Football Association (FA) has taken a stand against the use of a controversial phrase on social media by advising football clubs to prevent their players from using it.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Govt initiates nationwide operation to deport illegal foreign nationalsNo country or nationality will be taken into account in the application of the plan

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Hamas Leader Condemns Israel for ‘Barbaric Massacres’ in Refugee Camp StrikeHamas's political leader accuses Israel of causing destruction in Gaza to hide its losses. He also warns that Israeli and foreign captives

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Indonesian court jails CEO, three others, over deadly cough syrupIndonesian company, Afi Farma, was accused of producing syrups containing toxic material

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Baidu launches paid version of ChatGPT-like Ernie BotThe company will charge 59.9 yuan ($8.18) per month

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Facebook owner faces EU ban on targeted advertising, Norway saysMeta is already subject to daily fines in Norway of 1 million crowns for breaching users' privacy

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕