TLP gets clean chit in Faizabad dharna review, foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday gave a clean chit to Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) in the Faizabad dharna review and foreign funding cases.

The Election Commission has submitted a report on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision, which states no findings of any anti-state activities against TLP. The Ministry of Interior was tasked with providing a report on TLP’s involvement in anti-state activities, and their findings confirm that TLP is not engaged in such activities.

Additionally, the funding sources of TLP were scrutinized. According to the report from the Scrutiny Committee, TLP received 1.5 million rupees from sources considered prohibited.The report concludes that there is no substantial evidence to suggest that TLP is an anti-state party, resulting in the withdrawal of a notice against the organization by the Election Commission. headtopics.com

