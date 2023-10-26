TLP gets ECP’s clean chit in Faizabad sit-in case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted a report on the implementation of the SC decision in the Faizabad case and gave a clean chit to Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) on the allegations of anti-state activities.
The ECP has sought a report from the Interior Ministry on the involvement of Tehreek-e-Labaik and as per report TLP has not been involved in any anti-state activities. “TLP's funding sources were also reviewed and according to the Scrutiny Committee report, TLP received Rs1.5 million from prohibited sources which is the very minimum amount for such party. The small amount received by Tehreek-e-Labaik cannot be classified as foreign funding,” ECP.The ECP withdrew the notice against Tehreek Labeek after the inquiry and implemented the decision of the apex court in the Faizabad sit-in case.
