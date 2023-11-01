Two arrested for cutting down tree featured in Robin Hood movie

:

DUNYANEWS: UK summit aims to tackle thorny issues around cutting-edge AI risksUK summit aims to tackle thorny issues around cutting-edge AI risks

BOLNETWORK: PTI workers re-arrested after release from Adiala JailWorkers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were re-arrested by the Punjab police, right after getting released from the Adiala Jail.

BOLNETWORK: Four arrested during PAK vs BAN match for waving Palestinian flagAt the Pakistan-Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match, four spectators from the Eden Gardens cricket stadium were arrested by Kolkata

BOLNETWORK: Israeli Cruelty On Innocent palestinians | Actress Arrested By IsraelLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: Lahore smog crisis: Caretaker minister declines to declare school holidayThe Punjab Cabinet Committee convened its second meeting to discuss the escalating smog issue, but none of its members decided to shut down schools this week.

BOLNETWORK: Gold rate in Pakistan down by 1200 to Rs211,800/tola on Nov1The rate of gold in Pakistan experienced a decline of Rs1,200 to Rs211,800 per tola on Wednesday (Nov1).

