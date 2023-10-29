Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, one terrorist killed in KP

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” the ISPR press release said.

The ISPR said that in another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in the general area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat. headtopics.com

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release added.

Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan IED blast; terrorist killed in Khyber IBOISPR said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. مزید پڑھ ⮕

FDA warns about giving probiotics to preterm babies after infant death, other injuriesOne death this year and more than two dozen reports of injuries since 2018 مزید پڑھ ⮕

Two robbers killed in Sheikhupura police 'encounter'Their accomplice managed to escape مزید پڑھ ⮕

Incidents at KP: security forces determined to eliminate the menace of terrorismTwo incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Tirah, Khyber district and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia says Israel's Gaza bombardment is against international lawHealth authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that 7,326 Palestinians had been killed مزید پڑھ ⮕

Four dacoits killed in ‘shootout’ with Karachi policeFour dacoits killed in police ‘shootout’ in Karachi مزید پڑھ ⮕