Two remaining footballers recovered from Dera Bugti

Pakistan Levies have recovered two footballers, who had been kidnapped from Dera Bugti along with their four team mates on September 9, from Pir Koh tehsil of the district, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

According to the Levies officials, both Babar Ali and Shiraz Khan have reached their homes.

