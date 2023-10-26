Turkish President slams EU on for failing to call cease-fire in Gaza

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the European Union on Thursday for failing to call for a cease-fire in Gaza and accused the West of indifference toward the suffering of Muslims.

“How many more children must die before the EU Commission calls for a cease-fire,” he said in a televised speech. “How many more tons of bombs must fall on Gaza before the United Nations Security Council can take action?”

Erdogan accused the West of failing to see the violence unfolding in Gaza “because the blood being shed is Muslim blood.” In his speech, Erdogan also said Turkey has so far dispatched 10 planeloads to Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including generators, destined for Gaza. Twenty five Turkish medical personnel have also left for Egypt, he said. headtopics.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Hamas war with Pope Francis on Thursday, telling the head of the Catholic Church that Israel’s attacks on Gaza have “reached the level of a massacre” and that the international community’s silence was a “shame for humanity.”

Erdogan was also quoted as telling Francis during their telephone conversation that everyone should support efforts to deliver “uninterrupted aid to innocent civilians” in Gaza. The statement from Turkey’s presidential communications directorate was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. headtopics.com

Erdogan also reiterated Turkey’s position that a permanent solution to the conflict can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The Vatican said Francis’ phone conversation with Erdogan, which was requested by the Turkish leader, focused on “the dramatic situation in the Holy Land.”

