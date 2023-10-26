Turkey's Erdogan says Hamas is not terrorist organisation, cancels trip to Israel

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in his strongest comments yet on the Gaza conflict, said on Wednesday the Palestinian militant group Hamas was not a terrorist organisation but a liberation group fighting to protect Palestinian lands.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organisation, it is a liberation group, 'mujahideen' waging a battle to protect its lands and people," he told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, using an Arabic word denoting those who fight for their faith.

Erdogan also slammed Western powers for supporting Israel's bombing of Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire, the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and for Muslim countries to work together to stop the violence. headtopics.com

Israel rejected Erdogan's description of Hamas, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat calling the group "a despicable terrorist organisation". Erdogan's comments also drew a swift rebuke from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who said they were "grave and disgusting and did not help with de-escalation". He urged Italy's foreign minister to lodge a formal protest with Ankara.

The fighting in Gaza comes at a time when Turkey is working to mend its ties with Israel after years of acrimony, focusing on energy as an area of cooperation. "I shook the hand of this man named Netanyahu one time in my life," Erdogan said, referring to his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month. headtopics.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is cancelling plans to visit Israel because of its inhumane war against Hamas Militants in Gaza. In a speech to his party's lawmakers in Parliament, Erdogan said, we had a project to go to Israel, but it was cancelled, we will not go.

