Tuesday is deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave country

According to official sources, the government will not extend the deadline given for voluntary repatriation of all illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, to their respective countries.

Geo-fencing and geo-mapping of the illegal residents has also been completed by the law enforcing agencies. After expiry of the deadline, action will be taken against the illegal foreigners that also includes confiscation of their all movable and immovable properties.

Meanwhile, over 86,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have so far returned to their country while one-hundred and forty-nine families returned to Afghanistan in one-hundred and seventy-four trucks during last twenty-four hours. The return of the illegal Afghan nationals to Afghanistan will have a positive impact on the region. headtopics.com

