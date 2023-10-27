Trains limited to tracks due to protest by unpaid employees

Train workers in Lahore took to the tracks on Friday to protest unpaid salaries which resulted in disrupting the service of several intercity trains including including Business Express, Allama Iqbal Express, and Quetta-Karachi ExpressThe workers said they would not let trains run until their dues were cleared. The protest caused inconvenience for hundreds of passengers.

Railway officials eventually arrived at the scene and assured the workers that their salaries would be paid within a week. The protesters agreed to end their protest after receiving the assurance.the outgoing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways Shahid Aziz highlighted a pressing concern within the railway sector – salaries.

He emphasized that salaries had become a major issue and a solution can be found if the government provides a bailout package of Rs3 to Rs4 billion. Furthermore, Pakistan Railways CEO also raised concerns regarding the substantial financial losses incurred last year due to floods.Shahid Aziz identified a significant issue contributing to railway accidents, attributing them to a lack of resources for maintaining tracks, engines, and bogies.Additionally, the CEO expressed his stance on railway fares and noted that he has not contemplated reducing them. headtopics.com

He also mentioned that the railways are finding it challenging to pass on the benefits of lower diesel prices to customers.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar

