Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Blast Claims Lives of Kazakh Coal Miners

Tragic methane gas explosion in Kazakhstan’s Kostenko mine claims 45 coal miners’ lives.ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, owns the mine, operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.A methane gas explosion at a mine in Kazakhstan has tragically claimed the lives of 45 coal miners, as confirmed by authorities on Sunday.

The explosion, which occurred at the Kostenko mine in the Karaganda region, ignited a fire, leading to this devastating incident, as reported by the state-owned Kazinform news agency. Efforts to ensure the safety of those working at the mine were successful in evacuating over 200 individuals, with ongoing search operations in progress to locate one missing miner, as stated by the Ministry for Emergency Situations.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer based in Luxembourg, owns the mine, which is operated locally by ArcelorMittal Temirtau. The latter manages several coal and iron ore mines throughout Kazakhstan. Following the incident, all operations at the company’s eight mines in the Karaganda region have been halted, and a criminal investigation has been initiated by the General Prosecutor’s Office. headtopics.com

ArcelorMittal issued a statement expressing their commitment to swiftly finalize the transfer of ownership of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Kazakhstan, as previously agreed upon with the Kazakh government.“Both parties are very much focused on an outcome that is in the best interests of the people who work at the steel plant and iron-ore and coal mines, as well as the communities the operations support,” the statement said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has officially designated Sunday as a national day of mourning to honor the lives lost in the tragic incident. In 2021, the mineral-rich nation of Kazakhstan saw its multi-billion dollar mining industry contribute approximately 17% to the country’s GDP, as reported by the US International Trade Administration.Crowd in Dagestan, Russia, storms airport after flight from Israel. Videos show... headtopics.com