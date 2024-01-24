Trump's rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely after New Hampshire victory

Former President Donald Trump easily won New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday, seizing command of the race for the Republican nomination and making a November rematch against President Joe Biden feel all the more inevitable. The result was a setback for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who finished second despite investing significant time and financial resources in a state famous for its independent streak. She’s the last major challenger after Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid over the weekend, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump. Trump’s allies ramped up pressure on Haley to leave the race before the polls had closed, but Haley vowed after the results were announced to continue her campaign





