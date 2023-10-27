Tremors beset Italian town as supervolcano explodes

.This region is characterized by the release of sulphurous fumes.The prevalent topics of conversation in local shops and coffee bars have shifted from soccer or politics to the looming fear brought on by a supervolcano’s recent seismic activity in Pozzuoli a coastal town near Naples.
This region is characterized by the release of sulphurous fumes, creating a surreal ambiance that attracts tourists. However, a significant 4.2 magnitude earthquake on September 27, the most potent in over four decades to shake the volcanic field, has instilled concerns that what scientists refer to as a “seismic crisis” may be unfolding for the first time since the early 1980s.
The government, having deliberated the situation at the cabinet level, would initiate an evacuation if civil protection authorities deemed it necessary due to the risk of building collapse. A similar crisis occurred four decades ago, lasting several years and prompting the temporary displacement of 40,000 people from Pozzuoli. headtopics.com