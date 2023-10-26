TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licenses

JAKARTA - TikTok and YouTube are considering joining Meta in applying for e-commerce licenses in Indonesia after Southeast Asia's largest economy banned online shopping on social media platforms, people familiar with the discussions said.

With a population of more than 270 million, Indonesia generated nearly $52 billion in e-commerce transactions last year, according to data from consultancy Momentum Works. The app, owned by Chinese technology giant Bytedance, plans to apply for an e-commerce license and is exploring the best path to do so, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Until TikTok Shop stopped operations in Indonesia this month, it was delivering about 3 million parcels a day in Indonesia, two sources said. Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) YouTube is also planning to apply for an e-commerce license, two sources said, without specifying the type of permit planned. YouTube introduced in the U.S. a shopping service for creators to promote products and brands on the platform.TikTok and YouTube's plans to apply for e-commerce permits in Indonesia have not been previously reported. headtopics.com

