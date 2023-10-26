TikTok set to introduce 15-minute long video feature

NEW YORK (Web Desk) – The popular video sharing app—TikTok—is going to introduce a long duration video posting feature enabling the users to share footages of up to 15 minutes.

The social media platform of China is testing this feature allowing users to upload footages up to fifteen minutes in length. Currently, the users are able to upload 10-minute long video and the TikTok is increasing the number of minutes gradually.The TikTok administration said that new feature of 15 minutes long video is being introduced for the limited users of certain zones. However, it did not disclose the details of such users and the regions as well.

Lengthy video will enable the creators to create content effectively as limited time is a major hurdle for them. The company has yet to disclose that when the new feature will hit the market as the users are eagerly waiting to test the new edition.

