TikToker denies being responsible for McDonald's pro-Palestine mice stunt

A video showing dozens of red, white, green and black-painted mice being let loose at the restaurant in Birmingham’s Star City entertainment complex went viral. In the clip, a man wearing a Palestinian flag around his head is seen lifting a box out of the boot of a BMW carrying a number plate spelling ‘PAIISTN’.

He then walks into the busy restaurant and dumps the spray-painted mice on the floor – causing customers standing near the food order screens to run away in shock. The man is heard repeatedly shouting “free f***ing Palestine” as he returns to his car, later adding “boycott Israel” and “f*** Israel” before driving off.

Former limousine hire company worker and convicted fraudster Aamir Khan said he had been sent the clip of the incident but denied being responsible for the stunt.Mr Khan’s Tiktok and Instagram accounts – where friends congratulated him on the stunt – have now been deleted and police have launched an investigation.

