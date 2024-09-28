Thyssenkrupp's Steel Workers Face Deep Cuts

FRANKFURT - Thyssenkrupp 's 27,000 steel workers must brace for deep cuts, the new head of the conglomerate's steel division told a German newspaper, setting the stage for significant layoffs .

"The current market situation has deteriorated again in recent months, and unfortunately there is no recovery in sight."

Thyssenkrupp Steel Workers Layoffs Profitability Market Situation

ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔



