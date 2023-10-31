Three more children die of measles in Kashmore

According to sources, in the last 24 hours, three children lost their lives due to measles including Abdul Rahman, Buja, and Jum Mazari.The parents and near ones of the kids expressed utter disappointment regarding hospital administration's performance.

“Due to the lack of attention of the district administration of the health department, our children have lost their lives”, they said. Further, they stated that despite repeated reports to the district administration of the health department, no one had been sent for help.It is pertinent to mention here that the measles epidemic has been spreading rapidly in the city due to which fear among the public is increasing.

Currently, many children in Kashmore including Asghar, Halima, Abid, Maryam, Wajid, Abdul Ghaffar, and Abdul Hameed are suffering from measles.

