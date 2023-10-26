This 1967 car came with a built-in mobile office

(Web Desk) - In a time when work can pester us through our watches, we like to think of past decades, before smart mobile devices, as a less chaotic time to be employed.

But they apparently weren't, based on this unique factory upgrade offered on the 1967 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe. Like eBay, Bring a Trailer is a site where people can auction off their treasured collectibles, but with a focus on vehicles.

Some genuinely exotic rides have found their way onto Bring a Trailer over the years, like a replica of the 1960s Batmobile built atop a 1992 Corvette. This 1967 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe with a dark green finish isn't as exciting as Adam West's ride, but it's in good condition given it's over 50 years old and has just over 25,000 miles on its odometer. headtopics.com

Powered by a completely unnecessary V8 engine (even if this car was probably extremely heavy), what makes this vehicle unique was something called the Mobile Director Package, which was offered on both the 1967 and 1968 models.

For those who couldn't escape from the responsibilities of the office, the package added a passenger seat that could be turned 180-degrees to face backwards, a swiveling rear seat table that could be unfolded into a larger work space and a "high-intensity reading lamp."Petrol prices likely to be increased by Rs2. headtopics.com

Mobile billboard at Columbia University shows names, faces of students linked to anti-Israel statementThe mobile billboard arrived just as a pro-Palestinian protest was taking place on campus مزید پڑھ ⮕

China refuses to explain why defence minister sackedNo explanation was given for their removal from office. مزید پڑھ ⮕

'IS bride' appeals against revocation of her British nationalityHer lawyer said Home Office had failed to consider her مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pak Suzuki slashes car prices as PKR strengthensThis price reduction is bound to delight car enthusiasts and potential buyers across the country. Here's a breakdown of the reductions: مزید پڑھ ⮕

Did Jason Statham wrap his car with Palestinian flag?A video has recently gone viral on social media purportedly shows Hollywood actor Jason Statham affixing a Palestinian flag to his car. مزید پڑھ ⮕

At least 22 killed & many injured in Lewiston, Maine shootingsAt least 22 were killed & many injured in Lewiston, Maine shootings. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released images of a suspect. مزید پڑھ ⮕