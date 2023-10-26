This 1967 car came with a built-in mobile office

(Web Desk) - In a time when work can pester us through our watches, we like to think of past decades, before smart mobile devices, as a less chaotic time to be employed.
But they apparently weren't, based on this unique factory upgrade offered on the 1967 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe. Like eBay, Bring a Trailer is a site where people can auction off their treasured collectibles, but with a focus on vehicles.
Some genuinely exotic rides have found their way onto Bring a Trailer over the years, like a replica of the 1960s Batmobile built atop a 1992 Corvette. This 1967 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe with a dark green finish isn't as exciting as Adam West's ride, but it's in good condition given it's over 50 years old and has just over 25,000 miles on its odometer.
Powered by a completely unnecessary V8 engine (even if this car was probably extremely heavy), what makes this vehicle unique was something called the Mobile Director Package, which was offered on both the 1967 and 1968 models.
For those who couldn't escape from the responsibilities of the office, the package added a passenger seat that could be turned 180-degrees to face backwards, a swiveling rear seat table that could be unfolded into a larger work space and a "high-intensity reading lamp."
