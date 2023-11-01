This is what Grant Bradburn said about Pakistan team

Nevertheless, Bradburn believes that “skewed” rankings may not be an accurate reflection of the team because the recent performance does not match what the team’s rankings may have suggested. “I’m not sure where you get favourites from because there are 10 teams in this tournament, there’s 150 cricketers who are the best on the planet and in terms of the ICC rankings, we know they are skewed because we don’t get to play India, we don’t get to play a lot of the top nations who haven’t been to Pakistan of late,” Bradburn said.“We were number five in April, we became number one recently before the tournament, and that might be where you term the phrase favorites. But we’re realistic.

Bradburn lamented not being in charge of their own fate and remarked, “We wanted to be in control,” in response to a question concerning the team’s dependence on other outcomes going their way. We’re not, and that’s the truth we’ve had to deal with. It has wounded the group immensely and caused a great deal of sadness in recent times.”

Bradburn stated that the players are still dedicated to cheering on their country and that the atmosphere at the camp is great in answering inquiries concerning the team’s confidence and morale. He said they haven’t always lived up to the high standards set for them, but they are determined to change.

“We’ve had a skills meeting this morning and part of our skills meeting is that we reflect on the good and bad. And part of the admission for us is that we didn’t have our batsmen going quite deep enough in that innings, and we probably left 20 to 30 runs out in the middle. And certainly, 310 to 315, I think, in that game would have been sufficient to bring that game to a W for

