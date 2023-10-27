There will be a protest in front of the Indian Embassy on the Black Day of October 27 in Brussels

A large number of Kashmiris, Pakistanis and other Kashmiri sympathizers and representatives of various human rights organizations are expected to participate in the demonstration, which is being organized by the Kashmir Council EU.

Other Kashmiri organizations including the World Kashmir Diaspora Alliance are cooperating with the Kashmir Council EU to organize the demonstration. Apart from organizing the demonstration, Kashmir Council EU officials will also have other engagements during October, including organizing a webinar to highlight the Kashmir issue and some meetings with European dignitaries in Brussels.

Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Reza Sayed, has said in his statement that India has been occupying a large area of Jammu and Kashmir for more than seven decades, but it is a matter of regret that the united nations has not recognized this usurpation of India and they are silent on this aggressive and cruel Indian behavior against Kashmiris. headtopics.com

He said that by protesting, we want to ask the international community to break its silence and end the Indian occupation of Kashmir and help Kashmiris to get their right to self-determination.Palestine-Israel War: Israeli Ground Forces Raid Palestinian Sites In Gaza ...

