There is no future of Israel; the future belongs to Palestine: MWM chief

Pakistan’s Allama Raja Nasir Abbas addressed the Palestine conference.The American people are also protesting against their governments.The chief of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, has said that Israel has no future; the future belongs to Palestine.

Addressing the Palestine conference under the auspices of MWM in Islamabad, he said that it is the constitutional right of everyone to protest, condemning the police crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami‘s (JI) protest.

The MWM leader said that protests are taking place outside the embassies of Israel and the United States (UN) all over the world, but in Pakistan, there are more loyalists to the king than the king himself. headtopics.com

Iran’s Ambassador Reza Amiri, while addressing the conference, said that the American and European people are also protesting against their governments, and Israel is targeting civilians, which is a war crime.The Iranian Ambassador, Mr. Reza Amiri, requested to ban products. He said...

Earlier, the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Reza Amiri, has said that all Islamic countries should cut ties with Israel and ban its products.The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan said that the world powers have closed their eyes to the Zionist atrocities; even the hospitals and mosques in Palestine are not safe from the aggressive attack of Israel. headtopics.com

Mr. Reza Amiri further added that the attacks on Gaza are international, humanitarian, and also contrary to the principles of war. Israel’s brutality is more merciless and widespread than before. He further said that all Islamic countries should open their borders to help the Palestinians. The stance taken by Islamic countries on Palestine is good but insufficient. We are grateful to Pakistan for not recognizing Israel.

Israel Killed 50 Jews Prisoner | Israel- Palestine Conflict | Breaking NewsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Gaza Current SituationLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOL News Headlines at 10 AM | Israel Palestine ConflictLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Protest Against Israel All over the World | Demand to Free PalestineLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was strongly supported by Pakistan. The Resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕