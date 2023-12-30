Tens of thousands of Palestinians flee as Israeli tanks push through Gaza

Tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinians sought shelter on Friday (Dec 29) as Israeli tanks pushed through the central Gaza Strip, with more than 180 people reported killed in 24 hours of airstrikes and artillery barrages on the shattered enclave. Israeli warplanes attacking the south of Gaza flattened homes and buried families as they slept, residents said.

The assaults in central and southern Gaza propelled a new exodus of people already driven from other areas in what Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called an essential stage of Israel's mission to destroy its foe Hamas. Twelve weeks after Hamas militants stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, Israeli forces have laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste. Nearly all of its 2.3 million people have fled their homes at least once and many are now on the move again, often reduced to taking shelter in makeshift tents or huddled under tarpaulins and plastic sheets on open groun





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern GazaIsraeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis in new storm of southern Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli tanks push deeper into Gaza as offensive continuesIsraeli tanks pushed deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza overnight under heavy air and artillery fire, residents said, pressing a deadly offensive that has razed much of the enclave and that Israel has said may last months more.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli tanks push further west in battle against Hamas in GazaIsraeli tanks were trying to push further west in their battle against Hamas in and around Khan Younis on Monday, as they met resistance amid intense combat in a war that has now entered its third month and with no end in sight.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli tanks thrust deep into central Gaza StripIsraeli tanks have entered a town in the central Gaza Strip after days of bombardment, causing more Palestinians to flee. The tanks were seen near a mosque in Bureij, and three Palestinians were killed in a missile strike in Maghazi camp. Israeli forces also targeted an area around a hospital in Khan Younis. In Rafah, 20 Palestinians were killed and 55 wounded in an airstrike.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in GazaIsrael denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in Gaza

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Palestinians report Israeli battles in Khan Younis after US blocks Gaza ceasefire callIsrael expanded ground assault into the southern half of Gaza, pushing into Khan Younis

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »