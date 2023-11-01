HEAD TOPICS

Tennis star Alexander Zverev fined for physical abuse

Alexander Zverev, a German tennis star, was sentenced by a Berlin court to pay an undisclosed sum for physically abusing his child's mother

According to his attorneys, the former world number two “rejects the accusation made against him” by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who claimed she was physically harmed during an altercation in 2020. By 2021, the couple was no longer together, but they had a daughter.

The Berlin Tiergarten District Court fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000), according to the international media. After another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ended the inquiry in January. The ATP dismissed the lawsuit due to a lack of adequate evidence., 26, defeated Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday while competing at the Paris Masters. On Wednesday, he will take on Ugo Humbert in the second round.

