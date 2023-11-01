Tennis star Alexander Zverev fined for physical abuse

According to his attorneys, the former world number two “rejects the accusation made against him” by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who claimed she was physically harmed during an altercation in 2020. By 2021, the couple was no longer together, but they had a daughter.

The Berlin Tiergarten District Court fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000), according to the international media. After another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ended the inquiry in January. The ATP dismissed the lawsuit due to a lack of adequate evidence., 26, defeated Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday while competing at the Paris Masters. On Wednesday, he will take on Ugo Humbert in the second round.

