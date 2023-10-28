Tehran Metro Tragedy: Young Armita Geravand Passes Away

Armita Geravand, in a coma after an alleged altercation with morality police, has died.who slipped into a coma following an alleged altercation with morality police earlier this month has passed away, as reported by state media and activists.While activists claimed that morality police had assaulted her for not wearing a hijab, authorities maintained that she had fainted.

The Borna news agency, associated with the youth ministry, stated that Armita had undergone 28 days of intensive medical treatment before her death. There is no immediate confirmation from Armita’s parents.

This case drew comparisons with the tragedy of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody in September 2022 after being detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.” headtopics.com

Irna’s report on Saturday said that Armita Geravand had “hit the back of her head against the edge of the platform” when she collapsed at Tehran’s Shohada station. CCTV footage, released by Iranian authorities, depicts Armita, her hair uncovered, entering a train with two other girls. Shortly after, one of the girls exits the train and stoops down.

A photo of Armita, shared by Hengaw on social media two days after her collapse, shows her lying on a bed with a bandaged head, connected to what seems to be a breathing tube.

