Scientists discover how tuberculosis bacteria can stay dormant in the body

Scientists in India have made an important discovery about how tuberculosis (TB) bacteria can stay inside a person’s body for many years without being detected. TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), which can be present in the human body for decades without any symptoms. “Mtb needs humans to survive.

In many cases of Mtb infection, the immune system can detect the bug and clear it out,” explains Mayashree Das, lead author and PhD student at the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology (MCB) at the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in a release. However, in several asymptomatic individuals, Mtb hides within deep oxygen-limiting pockets of the lung and enters a state of dormancy in which it does not divide and is metabolically inactiv





