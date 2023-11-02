Scientists say sun will expand to 1,000 times its size and obliterate Earth instantly

All four known orbiting plants will be impacted by the star's stellar atmosphere, with some being evaporated and others ripped apart. Rho Coronae Borealis is a yellow-orange main sequence dwarf star with 96 percent of Earth's sun mass, 1.3 times its radius and 1.7 times its luminosity.The sole author of the new paper is Stephen R. Kane, from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Riverside, who set out to see what happens to exoplanets tightly orbiting a star once it expands, Universe Today reports.

A stellar evolution model is a mathematical model that can be used to compute the evolutionary phases of a star from its formation until it becomes a remnant. The three planets are at least the size of Earth, with the innermost two closer to the star than Mercury.

And planets e, b, and c are engulfed by the star at stellar ages of 11.5630, 11.5785, and 11.5846 Gyrs.'At 11.7088 Gyrs, the star engulfs planet d again.' And Planet d will then be engulfed, but Kane notes in the study that the world could just be pushed into another orbit.

