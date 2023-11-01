Saboor Aly prefers peaceful 1990s to chaotic today

In the first story, the lady shared a picture that demonstrates the impact of technology on our lives and the charm of simpler times. It showed how peaceful were the days and how easy communication was before the era of digital technology which has now made our life complicated.

There was no overthinking, no tension of blue ticks and curiosity of last seen, the lives were much relaxed. In the next story, Saboor posted a set of cartoonish plates that were super famous in the days of the 90s and every child wished to have them.The actress took everyone on a nostalgic journey to the 90’s. The lady reminiscing about the good old days as it was truly a special time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saboor Aly is one of the famous actresses in the entertainment industry, she has successfully done many projects which include ‘Parizaad’, ‘Fitrat’, ‘Ishq Mein Kaafirand’, and others.She often becomes talk of the town due to her bold fashion choices, however, she does not care much about people’s comments and continues to enjoy her life in her way.

