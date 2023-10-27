Saylani Big Initiative for Youth | Mission to Equip with Modern Technology

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsRussian President Warn Israel to Stop War | Israel – Palestine Conflct | Breaking NewsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Attack on Gaza | BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Israel Palestine ConflictChairman PTI Chapter Closed? | BOL News Headlines At...

IMF delegation likely to visit Pakistan for standby agreementISLAMABAD: A review mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Pakistan from November 2 and review the economic performance. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IMF mission to arrive on Nov 2 for caretaker govt's first major testIMF team to be briefed on first quarter's economic performance from July to September مزید پڑھ ⮕

Space Exploration: China Prepares For Shenzhou-17 Manned MissionChina launched the Shenzhou-17 Manned Spaceship, sending a crew of three astronauts into space for a six-month mission. The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F Carrier Rocket, blasted off at Beijing local time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Govt plans various initiatives for development of IT, telecom sectorsGovt plans a number of initiatives for development of Information Technology and Telecommunication sectors in the country مزید پڑھ ⮕

Mohammad Hafeez advocates spider cam technology for coin toss clarityFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez advocates for the use of spider cam technology to enhance the visibility of the coin toss result. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Youth unemployment: Rate in India stands at 23.2pc against 11.3pc in PakistanSituation worsening in China with jobless comprising 13.2pc of workforce مزید پڑھ ⮕