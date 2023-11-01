Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 FIFA World Cup after submitting sole bid

Saudi Arabia, which has invested heavily in football as well as Formula One and golf, is set to take over from an unprecedented tri-continental line-up for the 2030 event, which will be shared between Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with three matches in South America.

But the absence of any competition leaves little room for suspense, while also raising numerous questions about the environmental impact of the 2030 event and the compatibility of the 2034 tournament with FIFA's human rights commitments.

Saudi Arabia announced its intention to bid for the 2034 event on October 4, as soon as the procedure had been launched. At one stage, Indonesia had considered a joint bid with Australia, or even other countries such as New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore, but on October 19 it agreed to support Saudi Arabia's bid.

The country is already preparing to host the next Club World Cup at the end of December and the 2027 Asian Cup. More surprisingly and widely criticised, the kingdom will host the 2029 Asian Winter Games in a futuristic complex under construction in Neom.

Criteria like environmental sustainability are included in the award procedure but, given there are no other options, it may not matter.

