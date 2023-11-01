Sarah Khan reveals why she chose 'Namak Haram'

She said: “The story is also very different, which you will enjoy. I can’t reveal too much about the story right now. “I was curious to know about the one who was the real negative character as per the title, and then I also heard about the brilliant cast.
“This includes Imran Ashraf and Babar Ali, so after hearing about the story and cast I instantly decided to go for it.” “Asma is a balanced personality, she keeps the world and religion together. She is not perfect but she tries to practice Islam as much as she can.Sarah also said she was excited about working with Imran again after their successful pairing in the hit drama Raqs-e-Bismil.
In April 2023, both Sarah and Imran excited their fans when they hinted that they may be working on a drama again soon. Imran had tagged Sarah in an Instagram post asking her if she would like to work with him again, to which Sarah replied that Moosa and Zohra (their characters in Raqs-e-Bismil) should reunite.
