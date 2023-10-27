Sam Bankman-Fried testifies lawyers were involved in key FTX decisions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified on Thursday at his fraud trial outside the jury's presence that lawyers at his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange were involved in key decisions at the heart of the case, as he sought to distance himself from responsibility for any wrongdoing.
s in which lawyers approved his actions and hedged his responses with phrases such as, "I am not trying to give a definitive legal ruling on what this does or does not say." The 31-year-old former billionaire, clad in a gray suit, was called to the stand in Manhattan federal court after his lawyers kicked off the defense case with testimony from two other witnesses.
Speaking in a confident tone, Bankman-Fried often gave lengthy responses to questions from defense lawyer Mark Cohen. Prosecutors have said Bankman-Fried encouraged employees to use encrypted messaging platforms such as Slack and Signal and auto-delete their communications to hide their tracks. They also have said he stole funds by having FTX customers deposit money into accounts controlled by Alameda, which then lent money to FTX executives.Under cross-examination by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon, Bankman-Fried swayed slightly side to side and motioned with his hands when speaking. headtopics.com
When Sassoon asked if he ever spoke with lawyers about the "permissibility" of Alameda spending the deposits, Bankman-Fried paused for several seconds and said, "I don't recall any conversations that were contemporaneous and phrased that way."
Legal experts have said Bankman-Fried has little to lose by bucking conventional wisdom and testifying to the jury, given weeks of the testimony against him by insiders painting an unflattering portrait of his character. Cohen said Bankman-Fried's direct testimony to the jury could last close to five hours, before prosecutors get a chance to cross-examine him. headtopics.com