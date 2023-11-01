Samsung Galaxy A04 price in Pakistan & specification

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, One UI Core 5.0 operating system.has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone is available in four great colors, Black, Green, White, and Copper. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.“We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

:

BOLNETWORK: Samsung Galaxy A72 latest price in UAE & featuresThe Samsung Galaxy A72 is one of the most well-known smartphones from the Galaxy A series, and the device is now available

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in UAE – November 2023The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that pushes the boundaries of technology. It features a stunning 6.8-inch display

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra latest PTA Tax in PakistanSamsung maintains its dominance in the budget phone market, yet its flagship series remains in the spotlight, with t

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Petrol price in Pakistan likely to cut by Rs17-18 per litre todayPetrol price in Pakistan likely to cut by Rs17-18 per litre on Oct 31

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.6 as per Pakistan Interbank.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕