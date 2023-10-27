Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 latest PTA Tax October 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a high-end foldable phone with a steep price tag.Although the Samsung Z Fold 4 offers a unique foldable screen, its price remains quite steep. Nevertheless, many are eager to experience the excitement of a durable foldable screen that delivers PC-like performance in a pocket-sized device.

Pakistani authorities have imposed multiple taxes on mobile phones, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. These taxes are levied based on various factors, including the smartphone’s value and type.Samsung maintains a strong presence in the Pakistani smartphone market. The Galaxy...

Samsung Galaxy S21 latest PTA Tax in PakistanSamsung continues to hold a strong position in the Pakistani smartphone market, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 gain مزید پڑھ ⮕

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & SpecsSamsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone that pushes the boundaries of technology. It features a stunning 6.8-inch display. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka LiveEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs Sri Lanka Live scoreEngland and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. مزید پڑھ ⮕

October 2023: Honda City lineup prices in Pakistan reducedThe new price of the cheapest Honda car in Pakistan – City MT 1.2L is Rs4.699 million after reduction of Rs100,000. City’s top variant Aspire CVT 1.5L is now available for Rs5.849 million after a cut of Rs130,000. مزید پڑھ ⮕