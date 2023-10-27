Samsung Galaxy S21 latest PTA Tax in Pakistan

The Galaxy S21 is gaining popularity for its hardware and software improvements.continues to hold a strong position in the Pakistani smartphone market, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 gaining fame in its time for its impressive hardware and software enhancements.The prices increased significantly due to the government’s imposition of multiple taxes on mobile phones, encompassing customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax.

The tax rates differ based on factors such as the smartphone’s value and type.The Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced between Rs80,000 and Rs1.5 lac. To obtain the most up-to-date price for the Samsung S21 in Lahore, it’s advised to check local markets or online portals.

